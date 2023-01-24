James Gunn Responds To Request To Not Bring 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast Into The New DC Universe

James Gunn is responding to fan questions and comments as he and Peter Safran lead the new DC Universe.

The 56-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director replied to a fan on Twitter asking him not to bring the cast of GotG into the new DC Universe being created.

The Twitter user implored James to “rebirth, not reuse” the same characters and actors.

James responded with explaining his overall casting philosophy. “We have hundreds of roles to cast,” he noted. “As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”

He also confirmed some of the slate of DC films coming up would be announced this month.

Last month, James made a clarification about Gal Gadot getting “booted” from her role as Wonder Woman, saying “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

He also responded to the backlash received after confirming Henry Cavill would not return as Superman.

Most recently, James confirmed that the rumor of Jacob Elordi being cast as Superman is nothing more than that.