Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann‘s father is speaking out about his family’s tragic loss after the model passed away at the young age of 27.

Achim Ruehlemann revealed Jeremy‘s likely cause of death while speaking with DailyMail.com on Tuesday (January 24), three days after he was found unresponsive in his friend’s midtown Manhattan apartment.

The report reveals that police received a 911 call at around 9:50am on Saturday morning. Jeremy was found in the bathroom of the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

Keep reading to find out more…

Achim said that Jeremy likely died from an accidental drug overdose as he was dealing with an addiciton to Percocet and other prescription drugs. He said they are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests are not “100 percent sure exactly what happened.”

“He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication,” Achim said. “Obviously, he was not successful.”

“There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental,” he said. “Obviously, he had some issues with drug addiction, but he was very happy. He loved life. He was very vibrant, a wonderful soul and a very giving guy. You could see what people are saying about him on social media.”

He added, “I don’t know if there’s anybody who could say anything negative about him. It’s just a tragedy.”

Read what some celeb friends have said in tributes.