Jordan Firstman Grabs His Bulge at 'Rotting in the Sun' Premiere, Talks About the Film's Explicit Content

Jordan Firstman‘s new movie Rotting in the Sun just premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and he wore a revealing outfit at the event.

The 31-year-old actor, writer, and social media star was seen grabbing his exposed bulge on the red carpet at the premiere on Sunday (January 22) at the Library Center Theater in Park City, Utah.

Jordan was joined at the event by his co-star Sebastian Silva, who is also the film’s writer and director. They both play versions of themselves in the indie film.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sebastián Silva is depressed. When he’s not sleeping, the filmmaker is taking absurd amounts of ketamine and searching the internet for painless suicide methods. In an attempt to snap him out of it, his manager sends him on vacation to a nude gay beach. There, he almost dies trying to save social media influencer Jordan Firstman from drowning. The over-the-top Jordan wants to collaborate on a series, but Sebastián is resistant until a network shows interest. When Jordan arrives in Sebastián’s Mexico City studio to get to work but can’t find him anywhere, he begins to suspect that the put-upon housekeeper, Vero, knows more than she’s letting on.”

Jordan confirmed to Variety that real sex was included in the film.

“Everybody watches porn,” he said. “It’s this thing where it can’t be in a movie or a TV show when we’re literally watching more porn than we are movies. The way we do it, symbolically, to me what it says about gay culture is that it’s meaningless. If there’s a cock there, I’m going to suck it. That’s how my life goes and how a lot of gay men’s lives go. It’s just there.”

“I have c–ks down, down, down my throat,” Jordan added of his performance. “My c–k is in somebody’s throat. The guy who plays the c–k I sucked has a beautiful c–k. I originally wanted the biggest c–k we could find. I wanted to be sucking a 12-inch. We did casting… Sebastian sent me the first round of casting and I said, ‘Absolutely not!’”

Sebastian added, “The sex is so graphic that it’s a double-edged sword. People, especially Americans, are so scared of genitals. I’m scared a little bit that a lot of people will center on the c–ks and [only] talking about cocks when it’s just a trait of one of the characters.”