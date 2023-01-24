Justin Bieber Sells Song Catalog For Over $200 Million

Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights for over $200 million.

The 28-year-old singer made the sale to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for 290 titles released before December 31, 2021.

“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable,” Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management said, per Variety.

“This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone. Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalog, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family,” he said.

“I want to thank Merck and his entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen,” Justin‘s manager Scooter Braun said. “When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal, we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis. For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning.”

In an interview last year, Scoot Braun revealed he had regret about how he handled the Taylor Swift catalog purchase.

Justin Timberlake sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis for over $100 million last year.

