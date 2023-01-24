Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 10:11 am

K-Pop's JAMIE Accuses Boyfriend of Cheating on Her With '4 to 5 Other Girls'

K-Pop's JAMIE Accuses Boyfriend of Cheating on Her With '4 to 5 Other Girls'

JAMIE is calling out her boyfriend.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, 15& member and winner of K-Pop Star Season 1 shared a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 22) calling out her boyfriend Goo Min Chul, best known for his appearance on the reality show The Iron Squad 2.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in November of 2022.

Click inside to read more…

JAMIE and Goo Min Chul shared photos of themselves on a ski trip over the weekend, when hours later, JAMIE posted a series of images: “When you find out ur boyfriend is a cheater,” she wrote.

“He doesn’t know it yet but he’s definitely getting out of my lifeee.”

“Have fun with 4-5? other girls babe,” she concluded.

She added that she was going to “write a good f-cking song about it” and that her followers should not “bash men … just him.”

JAMIE herself responded to screenshots of the Stories on Twitter, writing: “Oops?”

Get to know more about JAMIE with these 15 Fun Facts.
Photos: Instagram
