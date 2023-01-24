Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:09 am

Kaia Gerber Weighs In on Nepo-Baby Debate, Speaks to Rumors That Models Are Out to Get One Another & More: 'Elle' Revelations!

Continue Here »

Kaia Gerber Weighs In on Nepo-Baby Debate, Speaks to Rumors That Models Are Out to Get One Another & More: 'Elle' Revelations!

Kaia Gerber is on the cover of Elle magazine’s February 2023 issue and her interview was just published!

The 21-year-old model and actress weighed in on the nepo-baby debate, spoke about that rumor that all models are competitive and dislike one another, her fan Instagram accounts, and so much more in this tell-all interview.

Keep reading to see her biggest interview highlights…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, EG, Extended, Kaia Gerber, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr