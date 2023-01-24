Top Stories
Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 8:52 pm

Katie Holmes' Ex, Chef Emilio Vitolo, Is Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Sammy Piccininni

Katie Holmes' Ex, Chef Emilio Vitolo, Is Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Sammy Piccininni

Emilio Vitolo is going to be a dad!

The 33-year-old New York City based chef, who famously dated Katie Holmes in 2020 before their split in 2021, will be welcoming his first child with girlfriend Sammy Piccininni this year.

Sammy announced the happy news on her Instagram, revealing that the couple recently had a gender reveal party.

“Half of me & half of you 💕 we’re having a baby girl💕,” Sammy, and Emilio, captioned the post.

According to People, Sammy also shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story from the event that were shared by guests at the event.

One video showed Emilio and Sammy cutting into a cake full of pink filling.
