Katie Holmes' Ex, Chef Emilio Vitolo, Is Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Sammy Piccininni

Emilio Vitolo is going to be a dad!

The 33-year-old New York City based chef, who famously dated Katie Holmes in 2020 before their split in 2021, will be welcoming his first child with girlfriend Sammy Piccininni this year.

Sammy announced the happy news on her Instagram, revealing that the couple recently had a gender reveal party.

“Half of me & half of you 💕 we’re having a baby girl💕,” Sammy, and Emilio, captioned the post.

According to People, Sammy also shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story from the event that were shared by guests at the event.

One video showed Emilio and Sammy cutting into a cake full of pink filling.