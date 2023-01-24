Khloe Kardashian Pens Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Late Mother Andrea - 'I Feel Blessed that I am Lucky to Have Someone that Makes Saying Goodbye so Incredibly Difficult'

Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to Andrea, the mother of her ex Tristan Thompson.

The basketball player’s mother passed away suddenly in Toronto earlier this month, and Khloe rushed to support him during the difficult time. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian accompanied her to Andrea‘s funeral service on January 14.

Late Monday evening (January 23), Khloe took to social media to commemorate the grandmother to her children and to share some photos of them together.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all,” Khloe wrote. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

Khloe continued, “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

The star ended with a Bible verse: “‘So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.’ John 16:22.”

“I love you 🤍 I love you 🤍 I love you,” she added.

Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan last August. We’re keeping the entire family in our thoughts at this difficult time.