Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 5:32 pm

Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are Instagram official!

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan posed for a photo on Monday (January 23), confirming their relationship.

“Checks over stripes,” she wrote with a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in front of a floral design of Michael‘s No. 23 Bulls jersey.

Underneath Larsa‘s post, Marcus commented: “That’s what I like, that’s what we like!”

Back in September, the two were spotted having dinner at Zuma in Miami, which first fueled speculation.

Larsa was previously married to NBA player Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years. He filed to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016 before they attempted to reconcile. Larsa re-filed for divorce in November of 2018, with October 2017 noted as their official date of separation. They have four kids together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

Find out what else fueled the relationship rumors this month.
