Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are Instagram official!

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan posed for a photo on Monday (January 23), confirming their relationship.

“Checks over stripes,” she wrote with a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in front of a floral design of Michael‘s No. 23 Bulls jersey.

Underneath Larsa‘s post, Marcus commented: “That’s what I like, that’s what we like!”

Back in September, the two were spotted having dinner at Zuma in Miami, which first fueled speculation.

Larsa was previously married to NBA player Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years. He filed to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016 before they attempted to reconcile. Larsa re-filed for divorce in November of 2018, with October 2017 noted as their official date of separation. They have four kids together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

