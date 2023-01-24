Top Stories
Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Highest Earning UK &amp; Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 12:53 pm

Madonna's Best Albums of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Continue Here »

Madonna's Best Albums of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

There’s a reason Madonna is the Queen of Pop.

The “Like a Prayer” icon has been delivering smash hit singles and chart-topping albums for over four decades, which she’s about to celebrate with her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour.

With so many classics to her name, we’re rounding up all of the records she’s released since her 1983 debut, and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their Rate Your Music scores, which tallies thousands of user votes and reviews.

Scroll through to find out which albums by Madonna are considered to be the best, ranked from lowest to highest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Madonna, Music, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr