Tue, 24 January 2023 at 9:51 pm
Matt Bomer Looks Sharp For Hermes Mens' Fashion Show in Paris
- Matt Bomer stepped out in a sharp look alongside Evan Ross Katz and more stars for Hermes Men’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, at the La Maison de l’Unesco, over the weekend in France. Check out the gallery of pics from the presentation in the gallery below!
Photos: Courtesy of Hermes Paris Posted to: Evan Ross Katz, Matt Bomer, Newsies