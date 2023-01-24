Top Stories
Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:25 pm

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Photobombed by 'Uncle' Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Photobombed by 'Uncle' Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey‘s wife Camila Alves is sharing a very rare photo of the couple’s daughter Vida!

On Monday (January 23), Camila, 40, took to social media to share a photo from their daughter’s 13th birthday party.

In the photo, Vida is looking at her birthday cake, while “uncle” Woody Harrelson lurks in the background.

See the photo inside!

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂 how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛” Camila captioned the below Instagram post.

If you didn’t know, Matthew, 53, and Woody, 61, have been longtime friends and starred together in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, which aired in 2014.

Along with Vida, Matthew and Camila are also parents to sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10.

In a recent interview, one of Matthew‘s former co-stars addressed the possibility of working together again.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Camila Alves, Celebrity Babies, Matthew McConaughey, Vida McConaughey, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr