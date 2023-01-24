Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Photobombed by 'Uncle' Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey‘s wife Camila Alves is sharing a very rare photo of the couple’s daughter Vida!

On Monday (January 23), Camila, 40, took to social media to share a photo from their daughter’s 13th birthday party.

In the photo, Vida is looking at her birthday cake, while “uncle” Woody Harrelson lurks in the background.

See the photo inside!

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂 how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛” Camila captioned the below Instagram post.

If you didn’t know, Matthew, 53, and Woody, 61, have been longtime friends and starred together in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, which aired in 2014.

Along with Vida, Matthew and Camila are also parents to sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10.

In a recent interview, one of Matthew‘s former co-stars addressed the possibility of working together again.