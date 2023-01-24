Michael Strahan Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Kayla Quick at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Michael Strahan has been dating Kayla Quick for years and they finally have made another public appearance together!

The 51-year-old GMA host posed for a photo with Kayla, 31, while attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony on Monday (January 23) in Los Angeles.

The couple has been together since 2015 and rarely ever make appearances together in public.

Michael was also joined by celebs like Robin Roberts, Terry Crews, and Wiz Khalifa.

“You kind of wake up and you’re here. But I’m happy I’m here, because I never thought I’d make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way,” he said at the ceremony (via ABC). “But you look and you wonder what’s your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important.”

