Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Irina Shayk &amp; PETA Both Defend Schiaparelli's Animal Head Looks After Walking In Paris Fashion Show with Naomi Campbell

Irina Shayk & PETA Both Defend Schiaparelli's Animal Head Looks After Walking In Paris Fashion Show with Naomi Campbell

Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 2:37 am

Michael Strahan Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Kayla Quick at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Michael Strahan Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Kayla Quick at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Michael Strahan has been dating Kayla Quick for years and they finally have made another public appearance together!

The 51-year-old GMA host posed for a photo with Kayla, 31, while attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony on Monday (January 23) in Los Angeles.

The couple has been together since 2015 and rarely ever make appearances together in public.

Michael was also joined by celebs like Robin Roberts, Terry Crews, and Wiz Khalifa.

“You kind of wake up and you’re here. But I’m happy I’m here, because I never thought I’d make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way,” he said at the ceremony (via ABC). “But you look and you wonder what’s your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 01
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 02
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 03
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 04
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 05
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 06
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 07
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 08
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 09
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 10
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 11
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 12
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 13
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 14
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 15
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 16
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 17
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 18
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 19
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 20
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 21
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 22
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 23
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 24
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 25
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 26
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 27
michael strahan hollywood walk of fame 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kayla Quick, Michael Strahan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr