Michelle Yeoh Attends a Fashion Show in Paris After Making History with Her Oscar Nomination

Michelle Yeoh celebrated her historic Oscar nomination by stepping out for Paris Fashion Week!

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress was in attendance at the Giorgio Armani Prive show on Tuesday night (January 24) in Paris, France.

Michelle was joined at the show by Emily in Paris‘ Lucas Bravo, actresses Juliette Binoche and Melanie Laurent, and models Coco Rocha, Dylan Penn, and Carla Bruni.

Earlier that day, Michelle became the first self-identified Asian actress to ever be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” she told THR. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

“I’ve been in the movie business now for 40 years. When you have validation from your peers, all that is like the cherry on the cake. But the reason why you do films and you present your babies out to the world is because you want the story to be told, you want the people to understand, whether it’s your culture, whether it’s certain very poignant stories, or important tales, to be told. I think this is beyond just me. It represents so many who have hoped to be seen in this way, to have a seat at the table, to say, ‘I am of value too, I need to be seen too,’” she added.

Michelle said, “I’m glad I got nominated. Otherwise hell, man, I wouldn’t know what to do. When they were calling out the names, I was like ‘If they don’t call my name, what am I gonna say to the people who have had so much belief in me?’ It’s been my nightmare for the last two days, because it could happen, right? How am I gonna walk out that door? And all these disappointed Asian faces looking: ‘Why did you not do it for us?’”