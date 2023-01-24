Top Stories
Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Highest Earning UK &amp; Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:58 am

Netflix Exec Responds to Fan Outrage Over Show Cancellations, Reveals the Reason Many Shows Get Axed

Netflix Exec Responds to Fan Outrage Over Show Cancellations, Reveals the Reason Many Shows Get Axed

Ted Sarandos, one of the co-CEOs at Netflix, is speaking to what seems like a constant string of cancellations at the streaming service.

If you don’t know, Netflix has already canceled 3 TV shows in January alone and announced 2 more are coming to an end.

Keep reading to see what was said…

Sarandos was asked about the constant backlash to canceling content, to which he responded to Bloomberg, “We have never canceled a successful show.”

He continued, “A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

Be sure to vote in our poll and let other streamers know which canceled Netflix show you’d like to see saved!

Unfortunately, a lot of fans will disagree with Sarandos‘ assessment. Netflix canceled a whopping 23 TV shows in 2022 (with 3 that were never officially announced to the public!)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr