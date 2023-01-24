Netflix Exec Responds to Fan Outrage Over Show Cancellations, Reveals the Reason Many Shows Get Axed

Ted Sarandos, one of the co-CEOs at Netflix, is speaking to what seems like a constant string of cancellations at the streaming service.

If you don’t know, Netflix has already canceled 3 TV shows in January alone and announced 2 more are coming to an end.

Sarandos was asked about the constant backlash to canceling content, to which he responded to Bloomberg, “We have never canceled a successful show.”

He continued, “A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

Unfortunately, a lot of fans will disagree with Sarandos‘ assessment. Netflix canceled a whopping 23 TV shows in 2022 (with 3 that were never officially announced to the public!)