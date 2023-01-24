Nia Long Opens Up About Missed 'Charlie's Angels' Role: 'Every Opportunity Isn't For You'

Nia Long is opening up more about the reasons she was passed over for Charlie’s Angels.

The 52-year-old You People and Missing actress spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the experience, revealing that while she was passed over for the role of Alex, she still praised Lucy Liu‘s performance.

Nia told the outlet that the reason she was turned away from the role was “because they said I looked too sophisticated and too old next to Drew Barrymore.”

“But listen, I thought Lucy Liu was great in that role,” she added of the part. “When I went back and looked at it, I was like, ‘Whoa, she’s really doing some stunts.’ I don’t know if I was quite ready for that.”

Despite being passed over the role, Nia says that “you can’t do everything, and every opportunity isn’t for you, and as much as it would’ve been fun to play that character, I think Big Momma’s House was probably more fun for me.”

Nia first opened up about the missed opportunity in 2020.