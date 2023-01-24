Oscars 2023: All Ten Best Picture Nominees Ranked from Worst to Best, Based on Critics Scores

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced today and ten incredible movies are up for the Best Picture prize.

While all of the films have some glowing reviews, there are a few movies that were polarizing to critics and received mixed notices.

We decided to rank the 10 nominees for Best Picture by their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

If you haven’t seen all of the films yet, here’s a list of every Oscar-nominated film that’s currently available for streaming.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Best Picture nominees ranked from worst to best…