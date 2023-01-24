Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 3:37 pm

Oscars 2023 Nominees: Here's Where You Can Watch Them at Home!

Oscars 2023 Nominees: Here's Where You Can Watch Them at Home!

The 2023 Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning and if you’re anything like us, you still have some catching up to do ahead of the show in March!

Luckily, most of the nominated movies are currently available to watch at home on various streaming services or on VOD.

Only 10 nominated feature films are not available to watch at home, so you’ll have to head to a theater to check out all of those! Of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, only two of them are not available for streaming.

Jimmy Kimmel will once again be hosting this year. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12 live from the Dolby Theater. Just Jared will of course be live updating the entire night that night, so stay tuned.

Click inside to find out where you can stream all of the movies…

See the full list below!

Netflix logo

NETFLIX
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Blonde
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
RRR
The Sea Beast

Disney Plus logo

DISNEY+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – starting February 1
Turning Red

HBO Max logo

HBO MAX
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis

Paramount Plus logo

PARAMOUNT+
Top Gun: Maverick

Peacock logo

PEACOCK
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Tar – starting January 27

Amazon Prime logo

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Argentina, 1985

Showtime logo

SHOWTIME
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Apple TV logo

APPLE TV+
Causeway

Oscars trophies

VOD
AftersunLINK
Decision to LeaveLINK
The FabelmansLINK
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - LINK
Puss in Boots: The Last WishLINK
To LeslieLINK
Triangle of SadnessLINK

Oscars trophies

ONLY IN THEATERS
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Close
Empire of Light
EO
Living
The Quiet Girl
Tell It Like a Woman
The Whale
Women Talking

**We didn’t include the documentary movies or the short films on this list.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Oscars, Extended, Movies, Oscars, Shopping

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr