Oscars 2023 Nominees: Here's Where You Can Watch Them at Home!

The 2023 Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning and if you’re anything like us, you still have some catching up to do ahead of the show in March!

Luckily, most of the nominated movies are currently available to watch at home on various streaming services or on VOD.

Only 10 nominated feature films are not available to watch at home, so you’ll have to head to a theater to check out all of those! Of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, only two of them are not available for streaming.

Jimmy Kimmel will once again be hosting this year. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12 live from the Dolby Theater. Just Jared will of course be live updating the entire night that night, so stay tuned.

Click inside to find out where you can stream all of the movies…

See the full list below!

NETFLIX

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Blonde

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

The Sea Beast

DISNEY+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – starting February 1

Turning Red

HBO MAX

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

PARAMOUNT+

Top Gun: Maverick

PEACOCK

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Tar – starting January 27

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Argentina, 1985

SHOWTIME

Everything Everywhere All at Once

APPLE TV+

Causeway

VOD

Aftersun – LINK

Decision to Leave – LINK

The Fabelmans – LINK

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - LINK

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – LINK

To Leslie – LINK

Triangle of Sadness – LINK

ONLY IN THEATERS

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Close

Empire of Light

EO

Living

The Quiet Girl

Tell It Like a Woman

The Whale

Women Talking

**We didn’t include the documentary movies or the short films on this list.

