Oscars 2023 Nominees: Here's Where You Can Watch Them at Home!
The 2023 Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning and if you’re anything like us, you still have some catching up to do ahead of the show in March!
Luckily, most of the nominated movies are currently available to watch at home on various streaming services or on VOD.
Only 10 nominated feature films are not available to watch at home, so you’ll have to head to a theater to check out all of those! Of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, only two of them are not available for streaming.
Jimmy Kimmel will once again be hosting this year. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 12 live from the Dolby Theater. Just Jared will of course be live updating the entire night that night, so stay tuned.
Click inside to find out where you can stream all of the movies…
See the full list below!
NETFLIX
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Blonde
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
RRR
The Sea Beast
DISNEY+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – starting February 1
Turning Red
HBO MAX
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
PARAMOUNT+
Top Gun: Maverick
PEACOCK
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Tar – starting January 27
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Argentina, 1985
SHOWTIME
Everything Everywhere All at Once
APPLE TV+
Causeway
VOD
Aftersun – LINK
Decision to Leave – LINK
The Fabelmans – LINK
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - LINK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – LINK
To Leslie – LINK
Triangle of Sadness – LINK
ONLY IN THEATERS
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Close
Empire of Light
EO
Living
The Quiet Girl
Tell It Like a Woman
The Whale
Women Talking
**We didn’t include the documentary movies or the short films on this list.
