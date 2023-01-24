Top Stories
Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 10:26 pm

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton is officially a mom of one!

The business woman and heiress has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate, according to People.

Keep reading to find out more…

Paris shared in a statement to the outlet, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

She also shared the big new son her Instagram, writing, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

The image showed a close-up of her son holding onto her thumb.

Paris has been very open about her desire to become a mom.

“We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, and we were always planning on 2023,” she previously told E! just a month ago. “And we’ve just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They’re all ready and they’re all waiting and excited for them.”

She added, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl. I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with. But now that I did, I just can’t wait, and he’s gonna be the best father and we’re just gonna have the most magical life together.”

Find out just how many children Paris stated she wanted to have with Carter.
