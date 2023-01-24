Penn Badgley Opens Up About The Rare Health Condition He Had As A Baby

Penn Badgley opened up about a rare life-threatening condition he had as a baby.

The 36-year-old You actor revealed he was born two months premature with a host of serious health issues.

“The first year of my life, well, for the first couple of weeks, I was in a NICU, because my heart and lungs would stop repeatedly throughout the day, so I was on my heart monitor,” Penn told the HypochondriActor podcast.

His mother had to learn “how to resuscitate me, like viscerally,” since the doctors were doing that before. “I was on a monitor that would just beep very loudly,” Penn said, sharing that the doctors told his mom that she would have to know how to resuscitate him by herself.

“I would be in the back seat, you know, in a car seat hooked up to the monitor, and it would go off, and all anybody had to do is just touch me,” Penn remembers. “Just human touch would wake me up.”

Now a parent to a two-year-old son, he reflects on his own life differently.

“Thinking of my toddler now, I realize it actually did affect me. It affected my sense of what life is like, what life is not like,” Penn said. “My toddler is so joyful, and I think I might’ve been too, but it would mark him.”

The new season of You debuts on February 9 with part two airing one month later on March 9.