Tue, 24 January 2023 at 8:15 am

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Jack Brooksbank

Big news in the royal family today: Princess Eugenie is pregnant!

The Palace announced in a statement that the 32-year-old royal and her 36-year-old husband, Jack Brooksbank, would welcome their new addition in the summer.

Keep reading to see the statement that was released…

In a statement from the Palace, they confirmed, “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, back in February 2021. August made his first public appearance with his parents back in June of 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth‘s Jubilee celebration.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
Photos: Getty
