Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters in Heartfelt Statement After Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial Service

Priscilla Presley released a statement expressing her gratitude to everyone who has supported the family following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

The 77-year-old mother and ex of Elvis Presley confirmed her daughter passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month.

She delivered a moving tribute to Lisa Marie during a public ceremony at Graceland on Sunday (January 22) in Memphis, Tenn.

In the aftermath, Priscilla turned to Twitter to react to the outpouring of love that she and her family had received following the tragic loss.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she wrote in the late hours of Monday evening (January 23).

The tweet was her first since she confirmed her daughter’s passing on social media.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest in Graceland days before the public tribute.

Our thoughts continue to be with Priscilla and the rest of Lisa Marie‘s family.

