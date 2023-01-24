Razzies Co-Founder Responds to Backlash for Nominating 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress

The Razzies have faced massive backlash after nominating a 12-year-old actress in the Worst Actress category this year.

Firestarter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was one of five actresses nominated in the category and fans have expressed outrage over the mention.

Ryan was just 11 when she made the movie and fans have called the nomination “mean-spirited” and “classless.” Fans have pointed out that Macaulay Culkin and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace‘s Jake Lloyd were also children when they received Razzie nominations.

Now, Razzies cofounder John Wilson is speaking out in response to the backlash.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I can see how it could be taken that way [as mean]. I don’t think that was how it was meant,” Wilson told BuzzFeed. “I think people who get upset about it — I don’t even know how to say this. The rage is interesting — perhaps somewhat justified, but I think overblown.”

“There’s a righteousness about it. It’s the Razzie Awards, for goodness’ sake!” he added of the backlash.

Wilson said that Ryan came in fifth place in the nominations process and they debated whether they should include her, but ultimately decided to as she’s an “experienced actress, even if she’s only 12.”

“The intent was to be funny. In this particular instance, we seem to have misstepped very badly. I would admit that,” he added.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2023 awards.