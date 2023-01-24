Top Stories
Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 7:35 pm

'Rick & Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Dropped from Show Amid Felony Charges

'Rick & Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Dropped from Show Amid Felony Charges

Justin Roiland will no longer be involved with Rick and Morty, a show that he co-created.

The 42-year-old animator, writer, and voice actor has been dropped by Adult Swim, nearly two weeks after news went public that he is facing felony charges.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang svp communications Mairie Moore told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The show will continue and Justin‘s voice roles, including both Rick and Morty, will be re-cast.

Justin was arrested back in August 2020 and is currently awaiting trial.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020 with an unidentified woman whom he was dating at the time. An order of protection was filed against Justin, who was ordered to keep at least 100ft away from her at all times, and to not harass, threaten or spy on her.

Justin was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020, according to NBC News. He was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He has pleaded not guilty.

Another hearing is scheduled for April 27 which he will be required to attend.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 01
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 02
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 03
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 04
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 05
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 06
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 07
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 08
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 09
justin roiland dropped from rick morty 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Roiland, Rick & Morty

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr