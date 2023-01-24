'Rick & Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Dropped from Show Amid Felony Charges

Justin Roiland will no longer be involved with Rick and Morty, a show that he co-created.

The 42-year-old animator, writer, and voice actor has been dropped by Adult Swim, nearly two weeks after news went public that he is facing felony charges.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang svp communications Mairie Moore told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The show will continue and Justin‘s voice roles, including both Rick and Morty, will be re-cast.

Justin was arrested back in August 2020 and is currently awaiting trial.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020 with an unidentified woman whom he was dating at the time. An order of protection was filed against Justin, who was ordered to keep at least 100ft away from her at all times, and to not harass, threaten or spy on her.

Justin was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020, according to NBC News. He was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He has pleaded not guilty.

Another hearing is scheduled for April 27 which he will be required to attend.