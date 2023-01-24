Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough has shared a photo from the last time she saw her mom Lisa Marie Presley before her sudden and tragic death.

The photo was taken on January 8, just four days before Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and passed away.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️,” Riley captioned the photo on Instagram.

Georgie Flores, who is best known for Freeform’s Famous in Love and the upcoming HBO Max series More, is one of Riley‘s longtime childhood friends.

“I love you both with my entire heart,” Georgie commented on the photo.

Based on Lisa Marie‘s outfit, the photo appears to have been taken at a pre-Golden Globes event for the movie Elvis. See more photos from that event in the gallery…

Priscilla Presley just released a heartfelt statement after the memorial service this past weekend.