Riz Ahmed Broke Out in Laughter While Announcing the Oscar Nominations Because of One Movie Title

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the 2023 Oscars nominations together and there was a funny moment all thanks to one specific movie title.

The two actors joined forces to read off the nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The funny moment when Riz was reading the nominations for Best Animated Short Film.

After reading the title for Sara Gunnarsdóttir‘s 2022 short film My Year of Dicks, Riz paused to laugh a little, which caused everyone else in the room to crack up as well.

When Allison was moving on to the next category, she said, “Ah, no comment.”

My Year of Dicks is about an imaginative fifteen year-old who is stubbornly determined to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston in the early 90’s.

