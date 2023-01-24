Top Stories
Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:22 pm

Riz Ahmed Broke Out in Laughter While Announcing the Oscar Nominations Because of One Movie Title

Riz Ahmed Broke Out in Laughter While Announcing the Oscar Nominations Because of One Movie Title

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the 2023 Oscars nominations together and there was a funny moment all thanks to one specific movie title.

The two actors joined forces to read off the nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The funny moment when Riz was reading the nominations for Best Animated Short Film.

Keep reading to find out more…

After reading the title for Sara Gunnarsdóttir‘s 2022 short film My Year of Dicks, Riz paused to laugh a little, which caused everyone else in the room to crack up as well.

When Allison was moving on to the next category, she said, “Ah, no comment.”

My Year of Dicks is about an imaginative fifteen year-old who is stubbornly determined to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston in the early 90’s.

We’re already predicting the winners in all the categories for the Oscars!
Just Jared on Facebook
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 01
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 02
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 03
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 04
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 05
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 06
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 07
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 08
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 09
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 10
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 11
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 12
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 13
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 14
riz ahmed allison williams oscars announcement 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Oscars, Allison Williams, Oscars, Riz Ahmed

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr