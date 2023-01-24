Top Stories
Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:30 pm

Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl, With Model Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl, With Model Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore just became a first time dad!

The 52-year-old Criminal Minds alum and his model girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have officially welcomed a baby girl, People reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

A rep for Shemar shared that he “and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Shemar revealed the pregnancy news during the taping of his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. His episode is set to air on January 26.

Shemar revealed in a sneak peek of the program that the baby girl was due on February 8, which was the three-year anniversary of his mother’s passing.

“I was worried for while that maybe that ship had sailed,” he said about fatherhood. “God had my back and things lined up and it’s gonna be the best part of my life. My life is grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Find out more about Shemar‘s partner, Jesiree, on JustJared here!

Jesiree is also a mom to Charli, 3, whom she shares with her ex, Stephen Bishop; as well as a son, Kaiden, from a prior relationship.

Congrats to the couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Jesiree Dizon, shermar moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr