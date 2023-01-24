Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl, With Model Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore just became a first time dad!

The 52-year-old Criminal Minds alum and his model girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have officially welcomed a baby girl, People reports.

A rep for Shemar shared that he “and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Shemar revealed the pregnancy news during the taping of his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. His episode is set to air on January 26.

Shemar revealed in a sneak peek of the program that the baby girl was due on February 8, which was the three-year anniversary of his mother’s passing.

“I was worried for while that maybe that ship had sailed,” he said about fatherhood. “God had my back and things lined up and it’s gonna be the best part of my life. My life is grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Jesiree is also a mom to Charli, 3, whom she shares with her ex, Stephen Bishop; as well as a son, Kaiden, from a prior relationship.

Congrats to the couple!