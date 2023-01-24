Sienna Miller & Boyfriend Oli Green Are Still Going Strong, Step Out for Paris Fashion Week Together

Top Stories
Tue, 24 January 2023 at 4:43 pm

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green are still going strong as a couple!

The couple was photographed while attending a private dinner to celebrate the Gucci High Jewelry Collection during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 24) at Hotel Ritz in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actress and the 26-year-old model and actor were first spotted together just about one year ago during a date night in New York City. After making lots of appearance together throughout in 2022, it’s been a while since we’ve seen them together.

For those who don’t know, Oli was previously linked to model Adwoa Aboah. He was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast and he will be seen in the upcoming Zach Braff movie A Good Person.

Browse through the gallery for 15+ photos of Sienna Miller and Oli Green at the event…

Photos: Getty
