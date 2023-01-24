Top Stories
Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Highest Earning UK &amp; Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 12:52 pm

Super Bowl 2023 Performers Lineup: See Who's Singing 'National Anthem' & 'America the Beautiful'!

The 2023 Super Bowl is shockingly only a few weeks away, and while some of our readers might be excited to watch the game live…many find the best parts of the evening to be the star-studded performances!

This year, as is tradition, there will be three performers singing the pre-game songs including the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This year, there are four teams left as contenders for the Super Bowl: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll know on Sunday (January 29) which 2 teams will be playing!

The 2023 Super Bowl is set to air on Sunday, February 12.

Keep reading to see who is performing at the Super Bowl this year…

