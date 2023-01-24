Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

13 Original 'Teen Wolf' Stars to Return for Paramount+ Movie, 2 Fan Favorites Won't Appear (& They Revealed the Reasons Why, Too)

13 Original 'Teen Wolf' Stars to Return for Paramount+ Movie, 2 Fan Favorites Won't Appear (& They Revealed the Reasons Why, Too)

The Teen Wolf movie is debuting on Paramount+ in a matter of days and we have the scoop about which original stars are returning and who won’t be back.

The original MTV show starred Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Posey, Arden Cho, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin and more. The revival film at Paramount+ will have most of the core cast returning. However, two major stars from the MTV series will not be returning and the reasons why have also been revealed.

The film will hit Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.

Click through the slideshow to see the 13 cast members returning and the 2 who have opted out…

