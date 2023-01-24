13 Original 'Teen Wolf' Stars to Return for Paramount+ Movie, 2 Fan Favorites Won't Appear (& They Revealed the Reasons Why, Too)

The Teen Wolf movie is debuting on Paramount+ in a matter of days and we have the scoop about which original stars are returning and who won’t be back.

The original MTV show starred Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Posey, Arden Cho, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin and more. The revival film at Paramount+ will have most of the core cast returning. However, two major stars from the MTV series will not be returning and the reasons why have also been revealed.

The film will hit Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.

