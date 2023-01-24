Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Goes Viral for His Offer to Margot Robbie at Australian Open

Top Stories
Tue, 24 January 2023 at 2:44 pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas went viral on social media after making an offer to Margot Robbie while at the Australian Open.

After winning his latest match at the tournament on Tuesday (January 24), the 24-year-old tennis player sent a message to Margot.

“Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things. One of my favourite actresses comes from here, Margot Robbie. I wish I can…” Stefanos started saying before being interrupted by the interviewer.

“Are you pitching right now? What’s happening? Are you making an offer? What are we seeing here?” the reporter said.

“It would be nice to see her over there one day,” Stefanos replied. When asked if he was sending an invite to Margot, he responded, “Absolutely.”

For those who don’t know, Stefanos has been dating girlfriend Theodora Petalas since 2019. Margot is married to producer Tom Ackerley.

Photos: Getty
