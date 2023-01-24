Top Stories
Tue, 24 January 2023 at 2:47 pm

The Bachelor's Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Offensive Social Media Activity Defending Blackface

If you watched The Bachelor premiere on ABC last night, you’ll recognize contestant Greer Blitzer as the winner of Zach Shallcross‘ first impression rose.

However, just hours after the premiere aired, the 24-year-old released a statement on her Instagram apologizing for past unacceptable statements.

Four months ago, a post on Reddit surfaced showing Blitzer defending someone for wearing blackface for a Halloween costume.

Among her arguments at the time, Blitzer wrote, “The students involved didn’t even know what black face was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act. She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black [people]. Putting white powder on your face isn’t okay either. That didn’t make the news did it? I apologize if this offended you but you must understand it was not initially supposed to be perceived that way at all.”

In a social media post on Tuesday (January 24), Blitzer issued an apology.

“The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of growth. In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong comments on my social media accounts. In particular, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween,” she wrote.

She added, “I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared these harmful opinions at all. Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today.”

“I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I share during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks,” she concluded.

