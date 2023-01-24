Trixie Mattel Drags George Santos After He Complains About Celebrity Impersonators Making Fun of His Reputation as a Liar & Rumored Drag Queen Past

Congressman George Santos took to social media to complain about impersonations of him that are starting to pop up on late night shows, and Trixie Mattel was less than impressed.

If you missed it, the newly elected member of the United States House of Representatives has developed a reputation for being an apparent serial liar after researchers began finding holes in his life story.

Most recently, the Republican politician has been painted as a hypocrite after an alleged photo of him dressed in drag began circulating. Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang impersonated George multiple times during the January 21 episode and made an appearance in drag.

It appears that George was unimpressed with the performance and others that he’s seen.

Catch up on all of the tweets Trixie Mattel and George Santos exchanged…

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” he complained on Twitter. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

Trixie hopped into the replies to put him in his place.

“Maybe the source material was weak,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner wrote in response.

George replied, trying to diss Trixie‘s acting skills. However, she got in a parting shot before leaving him on read. How? By using the politician’s own words against him.

“I am not an actor,” she wrote. “I was young and I had fun at a festival!.”

That was George‘s official response to the photo of him in drag after he adamantly denied being a drag queen.

Do you know where Trixie falls on the list of the most popular RuPaul’s Drag Race winners? The star also commented on the possibility of her returning for another season on the franchise.

Read through George Santos and Trixie Mattel’s Twitter spat below…

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023