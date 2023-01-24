Tyler Posey Talks About Future of 'Teen Wolf,' Wants to Play the Role Until He's 'Geriatric'

Tyler Posey is back in character as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf: The Movie, and he still won’t be ready to leave the franchise behind anytime soon.

The 31-year-old star played a central role in Teen Wolf when it was on air for six years between 2011 and 2017.

During a recent interview, Tyler revealed his reaction to reprising his role and talked about the future of the franchise. If he has his way, he’ll be playing Scott for years.

Read more on Tyler Posey’s hopes for Teen Wolf…

Tyler told ET that he was “so ready” to wolf out again.

“I had been wanting this to happen for so long and I have never let the character die and the show die, and it’s so close to my heart,” he explained. “I have been fantasizing about it and visualizing it.”

He’s already visualizing more to come, too!

“Hell yeah, dude. I never want this show to die, this movie to die now. I want there to be more. I don’t know in what capacity [but] I want more,” he gushed. “I’ve always wanted it and the fans do too. Hopefully, they’ll still want more after they watch this movie and we’ll go from there. But yeah, I’m 100 percent ready to be a geriatric wolf. Always.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount+ on January 26. Check out a trailer here.

