Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

The 2023 Oscars won’t take place until March, but we’ve already come up with our list of early predictions for the winners!

The nominations were just announced this morning and we took some time to consider who might win based on the awards shows that have already happened, reviews from critics, and overall buzz surround each nominee.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations this year with 11 nods and we have a good feeling that it’s going to be the big winner of the night. We have the movie pegged to win five awards during the show.

Make sure to check out the ranking of the 10 Best Picture nominees from worst to best.

Head inside to see our predictions for the winners of the 2023 Oscars…

2023 Oscar Nominations List and Predicted Winners:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – PREDICTED WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – PREDICTED WINNER

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – PREDICTED WINNER

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – PREDICTED WINNER

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – PREDICTED WINNER

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – PREDICTED WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – PREDICTED WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – PREDICTED WINNER

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – PREDICTED WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – PREDICTED WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon – PREDICTED WINNER

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rihanna)

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga)

“This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Son Lux)

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon – PREDICTED WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – PREDICTED WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – PREDICTED WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille – PREDICTED WINNER

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers – PREDICTED WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate