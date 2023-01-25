Alessandra Ambrosio Frolicks at the Beach in Brazil During a Trip Home!

Alessandra Ambrosio is home!

The 41-year-old model was all smiles while hitting the beach with friends on Wednesday afternoon (January 25) at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alessandra wore a white one-piece swimsuit to soak up the sun. Joining her was LGBTQIA+ activist Matheus Mazzafera, who has over 5 million followers on his Instagram page.

Ahead of her trip to Rio, Alessandra spent some time in Sao Paulo. Last week she was in Aspen, Colorado, so it’s definitely a change of scenery for her!

Alessandra has made it onto the list of the richest models of all time. The list is ranked from lowest to highest net worth.

