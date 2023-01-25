Aly & AJ Announce New Album 'With Love From,' Release New Single 'Baby Lay Your Head Down' - 2023 Tour Dates & Tracklist Info!
Aly & AJ are back!
The “Potential Breakup Song” sister duo announced that they’ll be releasing their new album, With Love From, on March 15.
The announcement came along with the release of a new track, called “Baby Lay Your Head Down,” along with the announcement of a special album release show on March 17 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, Calif.
The upcoming record “recalls the moody, frenetic and electrically stirring energy of a thunderstorm rolling in,” according to a release.
Aly & AJ will also hit the road again on a headlining tour, with Miya Folick as support. For all ticket information, click here.
Keep reading to listen to the new song and get the tour info…
With Love From tracklisting
1. Open to Something and That Something Is You
2. With Love From
3. After Hours
4. Blue Dress
5. Love You This Way
6. Way of Nature, Way of Grace (feat. Joy Oladokun)
7. Tear the Night Up
8. Sunchoke
9. Talking in My Sleep
10. Baby Lay Your Head Down
11. 6 Months of Staring Into the Sun
With Love From Tour dates
03.30.2023 OAKLAND, CA – FOX THEATER
04.01.2023 PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM
04.02.2023 SEATTLE, WA – PARAMOUNT THEATRE
04.04.2023 DENVER, CO – THE FILLMORE
04.06.2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE
04.07.2023 MADISON, WI – THE ORPHEUM THEATER
04.08.2023 CHICAGO, IL – THE RIVIERA THEATRE
04.10.2023 NASHVILLE, TN – RYMAN AUDITORIUM
04.11.2023 ATLANTA, GA – TABERNACLE
04.12.2023 ORLANDO, FL – HOUSE OF BLUES
04.14.2023 RALEIGH, NC – THE RITZ
04.15.2023 SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE
04.16.2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE
04.19.2023 TORONTO, ONTARIO – HISTORY
04.21.2023 BOSTON, MA – MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY
04.22.2023 NEW YORK, NY – HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM
5.06.2023 REDONDO BEACH, CA – BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL
09.07.2023 SAN DIEGO, CA – HUMPHREY’S BY THE BAY
09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA – GREEK THEATRE