Aly & AJ Announce New Album 'With Love From,' Release New Single 'Baby Lay Your Head Down' - 2023 Tour Dates & Tracklist Info!

Aly & AJ are back!

The “Potential Breakup Song” sister duo announced that they’ll be releasing their new album, With Love From, on March 15.

The announcement came along with the release of a new track, called “Baby Lay Your Head Down,” along with the announcement of a special album release show on March 17 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, Calif.

The upcoming record “recalls the moody, frenetic and electrically stirring energy of a thunderstorm rolling in,” according to a release.

Aly & AJ will also hit the road again on a headlining tour, with Miya Folick as support. For all ticket information, click here.

Keep reading to listen to the new song and get the tour info…

With Love From tracklisting

1. Open to Something and That Something Is You

2. With Love From

3. After Hours

4. Blue Dress

5. Love You This Way

6. Way of Nature, Way of Grace (feat. Joy Oladokun)

7. Tear the Night Up

8. Sunchoke

9. Talking in My Sleep

10. Baby Lay Your Head Down

11. 6 Months of Staring Into the Sun

With Love From Tour dates

03.30.2023 OAKLAND, CA – FOX THEATER

04.01.2023 PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM

04.02.2023 SEATTLE, WA – PARAMOUNT THEATRE

04.04.2023 DENVER, CO – THE FILLMORE

04.06.2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE

04.07.2023 MADISON, WI – THE ORPHEUM THEATER

04.08.2023 CHICAGO, IL – THE RIVIERA THEATRE

04.10.2023 NASHVILLE, TN – RYMAN AUDITORIUM

04.11.2023 ATLANTA, GA – TABERNACLE

04.12.2023 ORLANDO, FL – HOUSE OF BLUES

04.14.2023 RALEIGH, NC – THE RITZ

04.15.2023 SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

04.16.2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE

04.19.2023 TORONTO, ONTARIO – HISTORY

04.21.2023 BOSTON, MA – MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

04.22.2023 NEW YORK, NY – HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

5.06.2023 REDONDO BEACH, CA – BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL

09.07.2023 SAN DIEGO, CA – HUMPHREY’S BY THE BAY

09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA – GREEK THEATRE