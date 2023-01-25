Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin Works On Unscripted Reality Show 'Delvey's Dinner Club'

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin isn’t wasting any time at home.

The 32-year-old convicted swindler is currently under house arrest following her release from ICE custody in October and is working on an unscripted series titled Delvey’s Dinner Club.

The show will be filmed in her apartment in NYC’s East Village where she will host actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and “other esteemed guests.”

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Anna said in a statement, per THR. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Anna posed as a wealthy heiress to gain access to the high-rollers of New York’s social scene from 2013 to 2017. She was the subject of Netflix’s popular limited series Inventing Anna.

The series was inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

“It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them,” said Courtney White, CEO of Butternut. “We’re all desperate to know who Anna really is. Delvey’s Dinner Club will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations.”

Anna is currently under house arrest and is required to wear an ankle monitor. She had spent almost five years in prison for stealing about $200,000 from banks and businesses and attempting to steal millions more.

Rachel DeLoache Williams, the real-life person who was the inspiration for Katie Lowes‘ character in Inventing Anna, filed a lawsuit against Netflix last year.