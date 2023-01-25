Anne Hathaway Stuns in Head To Toe Leopard Print For Valentino Show in Paris

Anne Hathaway turned heads in her stunning leopard print look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 25) in Paris, France.

The 40-year-old actress coupled up and posed with her husband, Adam Shulman, ahead of sitting front row at the event.

Other stars spotted at the fashion presentation included singers, and former co-stars, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson, BTS‘ Suga, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, and Doja Cat.

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and The White Lotus‘s Sabrina Impacciatore were also seen on the front row.

Anne has been quite the busy actor lately, heading from New York City to Sundance and now to Paris Fashion Week.

While at Sundance, Anne opened up about The Princess Diaries 3. See what she said here!

Check out 25+ pictures of Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and more stars at the Valentino fashion show in Paris…