Viral TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Has Passed Away at 35

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 1:30 pm

Barnes & Noble Trends Thanks to Huge Sale on Pre-Orders - Get the Discount Code & Shop Now!

If you’re looking for some books to read in the new year, make sure to check out the big sale happening right now at Barnes & Noble.

The bookseller is currently trending on social media thanks to everyone talking about the books that they’re pre-ordering.

The chain is offering 25% off all pre-order books right now, but you need a special code to get the discount.

Keep reading to find out more…

Enter the code PREORDER25 at checkout to get your savings. The coupon code is valid until early Saturday morning (January 28) at 2:59am Eastern Time.

NOOK devices, Audiobook subscriptions, All non-book items, Gift Cards, 50% Off Book Promotions, Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Promotions, signed books, eBooks sold by B&N Press, and any other non-preorder books are excluded.

Some of the exciting books that are coming soon include Pamela Anderson‘s memoir “Love, Pamela,” the next installment in the “Percy Jackson” series, and more.

Shop now at BarnesAndNoble.com!

