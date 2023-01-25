Wed, 25 January 2023 at 5:00 pm
CBS Renews 'Bob Hearts Abishola' for Season 5, Six Total Shows Renewed By the Network for 2023 (So Far!)
CBS has just announced that Bob Hearts Abishola has been renewed for a fifth season at the network!
This makes five total renewals for CBS this year so far, and they’re all big fan favorites!
Bob Hearts Abishola is a fan favorite on the network, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can catch up on Mondays on CBS!
Keep reading to find out every CBS show that has been renewed in 2023…
Photos: CBS