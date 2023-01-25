Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 7:59 pm

Channing Tatum Reveals If He'll Tell His Daughter Everly That He Was a Stripper

Channing Tatum Reveals If He'll Tell His Daughter Everly That He Was a Stripper

Channing Tatum is looking back at his stripper past.

If you didn’t know, the 42-year-old actor used to work as a stripper at a nightclub before making it big in Hollywood. He later created the Magic Mike franchise based on his experience.

While promoting the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Channing revealed if he plans on telling his 9-year-old daughter Everly that he was once a stripper.

“When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation,” Channing shared with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,’ so I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Channing recently shared some big revelations while hooked up to a lie detector. We rounded up the juiciest here. He also spilled so much tea in another new interview!
Photos: Getty Images
