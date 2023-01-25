Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 3:04 pm

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Split

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Split

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have reportedly broken up, according to a new report.

A source also revealed that they actually broke up quite some time ago.

According to Page Six, the pair split back in March 2022, but did not publicly confirm anything. According to the site, Dak is currently casually dating.

It’s unclear exactly when the 29-year-old quarterback his 25-year-old ex began dating but it’s thought to be sometime in 2020 based on social media activity.

Dak is still featured on Natalie‘s Instagram page. His page does not have any photo references to her at this time.

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended this past weekend when they lost their divisional round playoff game against the 49ers.
