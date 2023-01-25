Doja Cat Wore Fakes Lashes As A Mustache at Paris Fashion Week

Top Stories
Doja Cat is pushing even more boundaries of fashion during her time at Paris Fashion Week in France this week.

Following her eye-catching appearance at the Schiaparelli show the day before, the 27-year-old musician stepped out in two more looks that made heads turn.

The first was at the Viktor & Rolf presentation, where Doja suited up in a brown, pinstriped suit. To compliment her look, Doja wore several sets of fake eyelashes as a mustache, goatee and eyebrows.

The look was in response to fans urging her to wear lashes with her appearances, as at the Schiaparelli show, she was without them.

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf,” she had written on her Instagram Story, via Elle magazine.

Following that show, Doja switched up her look once again for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture. In addition to her patent leather blue dress, she also carried a clutch that was reminiscent of blueberries.

Check out all the pics of Doja Cat from the Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf, and Valentino shows today in Paris…
Photos: Getty
