Wed, 25 January 2023 at 6:35 pm

Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Seen Kissing on Vacation in Cayman Islands

Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Seen Kissing on Vacation in Cayman Islands

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre‘s romance is heating up!

On Tuesday (January 24), the 31-year-old model and the 39-year-old comedian were spotted making out while on vacation in Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands.

Read more inside!

Emily was seen with her arms wrapped around Eric‘s neck as they kissed while sitting in lounge chairs at the beach, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

“Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh,” a source shared with the site.

The source also added that the Emily and Eric‘s demeanor seemed more “playful” than “romantic.”

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation,” the source shared. “They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

Emily and Eric‘s vacation comes several weeks after the two were first spotted stepping out for dinner together in New York City, shortly after it was reported that she and Pete Davidson had split up.

After splitting with Pete, Emily she was later seen locking lips with artist Jack Greer.

Emily’s been linked to multiple guys in recent months following her split from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Check out her full dating history!
Photos: Getty Images
