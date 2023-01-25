Emma Roberts' Favorite Rom-Com Stars Her Aunt Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts has revealed her favorite rom-com!

On Tuesday night (January 24), the 31-year-old actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new movie Maybe I Do.

During the show, Emma and fellow guess Julie Bowen played a guessing game in which the titles of famous romantic comedies slowly appeared on screen.

While playing the game, Emma revealed that her favorite stars her aunt Julia Roberts!

Emma and Julie, 52, were only given the year each movie was released and the two played their way through Never Been Kissed, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Wedding Planner before reaching 1997′s My Best Friend’s Wedding, which Julia, 55, starred in alongside Dermot Mulroney.

“That’s my favorite!” Emma declared when the title came up.

In another recent interview, Emma talked about filming her new movie with one of Julia‘s famous former co-stars.