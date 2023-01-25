'Frasier' Sequel Reboot Series - New & Returning Stars Revealed & 1 Big Star Isn't Returning!

The Frasier sequel series cast is growing!

Frasier originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 on NBC. A spinoff of the classic Cheers, the show followed Dr. Frasier Crane, who moved to his hometown of Seattle for the spinoff series.

The long-running sitcom is getting a follow-up series at Paramount+.

The multi-camera comedy “sees psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” Deadline reports. “Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Find out who is returning and joining the cast of the Frasier sequel series…