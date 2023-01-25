Gerard Butler Reveals How He 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'

Things got a little dangerous on set of P.S. I Love You!

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (January 23), Gerard Butler recalled how he “almost killed” Hilary Swank while they filmed their 2007 rom-com.

The 53-year-old actor recalled filming the scene where he danced “like an idiot” in boxers and suspenders.

While his character was supposed to get hit in the face with a suspender clip, the metal fastener “slashed” the 48-year-old actress’ head instead.

“It [got] stuck, it release[d] and [flew] over my head,” Gerard explained. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”

Gerard said that the suspender clip was “so dangerous,” noting that the camera crew “had plastic fronts to protector themselves” from the flying metal clip.

After the accident, Gerard recalled how the crew responded quickly and emptied the studio “in three seconds,” leaving him crying in his boxers.

“I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” Gerard said, adding that Hilary was a “great” person to work with.

In another recent interview, Gerard shared how he nearly burned his face off while filming his latest movie Plane.