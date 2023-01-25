Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Seven Months After Split From Shakira

Gerard Pique has taken a big step in his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

On Wednesday (January 25), the 35-year-old former soccer pro took to social media to share the first photo with his new girlfriend, seven months after his split from longtime love Shakira.

See the photo inside…

In the selfie shared on Instagram, Gerard leans his head up against Clara‘s shoulder as she has a slight smile on her face.

Gerard and the 45-year-old Latin superstar first announced their split back in June 2022, after more than 11 years together. The two share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7.

Shortly after announcing their split, Gerard was spotted out with Clara.

Earlier this month, Shakira released a blistering song dissing Gerard, and he seemingly responded to the track.