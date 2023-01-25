Grammys 2023 Performers List Revealed - Find Out Who Is Performing!

The first round of 2023 Grammy Awards performers has been revealed!

The show will be broadcast live on CBS on February 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Before the main ceremony, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com.

Several artists are nominated for the first time in their career. There were also some major snubs, which fans quickly noticed!

Additional performers will also be announced in the next few days.

Keep reading to find out more…

2023 GRAMMYS PERFORMERS

Bad Bunny

Mary J. Blige

Brandi Carlile

Luke Combs

Steve Lacy

Lizzo

Kim Petras

Sam Smith

Find out who is nominated at this year’s ceremony!