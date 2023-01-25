Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 10:56 am

Grammys 2023 Performers List Revealed - Find Out Who Is Performing!

Grammys 2023 Performers List Revealed - Find Out Who Is Performing!

The first round of 2023 Grammy Awards performers has been revealed!

The show will be broadcast live on CBS on February 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Before the main ceremony, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com.

Several artists are nominated for the first time in their career. There were also some major snubs, which fans quickly noticed!

Additional performers will also be announced in the next few days.

Keep reading to find out more…

2023 GRAMMYS PERFORMERS

Bad Bunny
Mary J. Blige
Brandi Carlile
Luke Combs
Steve Lacy
Lizzo
Kim Petras
Sam Smith

Find out who is nominated at this year’s ceremony!
